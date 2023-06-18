Chelsea's summer clearout: Blues hopeful of selling out-of-favour trio to Saudi Pro League clubs

Chelsea are looking to sell three out-of-favour players to Saudi Arabian clubs as part of their summer clearout.

Chelsea hope to sell trio to Saudi clubs

Expected sales part of summer clearout

Chelsea looking to reduce squad size

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will be looking to offload several players in the summer to reduce their squad size next season, and as part of their summer clearout, they are hoping to find buyers for some out-of-favour players. According to Mundo Deportivo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy could join Saudi Pro League clubs in the coming weeks, as part of that effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang had initially planned to return to Barcelona this summer, but the Catalan giants have refused to re-sign him to lower their wage bill. The Gabonese star reportedly has offers from four Saudi clubs, including Al-Nassir and Al-Ittihad, which Karim Benzema recently joined. Al-Nassr are also reportedly in advanced talks with the Blues over the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than these three Chelsea players, N'Golo Kante is also set to seal a move to Al-Ittihad in the summer, while Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Matteo Kovacic are also linked with moves away from the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, are likely to regroup in the first week of July before they travel to the USA for a pre-season tour which starts on July 19.