Chelsea's Koulibaly: I am not used to Premier League rhythm, focuses on Tottenham Hotspur challenge

The Senegal captain made a solid debut as the Thomas Tuchel-led charges secured a vital win over the Toffees last weekend

Chelsea new signing Kalidou Koulibaly has conceded he is not used to the back-three formation despite playing a crucial role in helping the team claim three points last weekend.

Jorginho scored the only goal of the match as the Blues defeated Everton by a solitary goal. In that match staged at Goodison Park last Saturday, the Senegal international started on the left side of the defence that had Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta.

"It was a tough game and my first game in the Premier League," the Lion of Teranga skipper said as quoted by the club's website.

"It was a difficult [outing] because I am not used to the rhythm but I tried my best, and we won the game, and I am so happy to win my first Premier League game. I am looking forward to winning many more games with my team."

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli a couple of weeks ago and went on to show his qualities in the win over the Toffees. He impressed the fans who did not hesitate to express their feelings publicly, and the experienced defender is optimistic it will continue for a long time.

"I was really happy and when I first heard [the song] I could not believe it," Koulibaly continued.

"My brother sent it to me on my phone and I was surprised. I was really happy and I want to thank them for this new song, I hope it will be sung for a long time!"

On Sunday, the centre-back is expected to have a taste of a London Derby when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Spurs won their season opener against Southampton 4-1.

"It is a big game at home, a London derby and we know it will be a tough game," the Lion of Teranga opined.

"Tottenham are a very good team with a lot of good players, we will work hard to be ready for Sunday to try and win the game. We know it is going to be difficult, but we will be ready!"