Chelsea fan handed three-year football ban for making racist gesture towards Tottenham's Son Heung-min

A Chelsea fan has been given a three-year ban from football after making a racist gesture towards Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

Chelsea supporter Thomas Burchell made a racist gesture towards Son Heung-min when the Blues met Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on August 14.

Images of the incident circulated online and were reported to Kick It Out, resulting in Chelsea identifying him and a case being made against him.

Mr Burchell admitted to the police that he was responsible for the gesture and was fined £726 at the City of London Magistrates' Court, as well as receiving a three-year ban from football.

Via The Athletic, Senior Crown Prosecutor Kalsoom Shah explained: “Football is a passionate sport but racist abuse will never be allowed to mar the game.

“We know people who are responsible for these actions are part of a small minority and we will continue to encourage anyone who sees or experiences this kind of behaviour to report it to the police and help us rid football of racism.”

“Burchell’s offensive gesture means that he can longer see his team play live.”