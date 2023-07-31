Saga over? Chelsea confident of tying Levi Colwill down to new contract to see off Brighton transfer interest

Chelsea are confident of keeping defender Levi Colwill at the club this summer despite interest from Brighton, as talks advance over a new contract.

Contract talks advanced

Brighton interested after successful loan

Chelsea keen to tie him down

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, negotiations have progressed over a new long-term deal for the academy graduate and are now at a crucial juncture. While Chelsea are hopeful that they can keep the centre-back out of Brighton's clutches, they still need to convince him that he will be given sufficient game time at Stamford Bridge as he bids to make Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colwill has two years left on his current contract, but Brighton are keen to lure him back to the Amex Stadium following his successful loan in 2022-23. They have seen a bid rejected and have also demanded he be included in any deal for their midfielder Moises Caicedo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 20-year-old has caught the eye in pre-season and new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has given him assurances over his role in the squad. The imminent arrival of Axel Disasi from Monaco won't affect his situation, as he has been signed to cover for the injured Wesley Fofana.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Unbeaten so far under Pochettino, Chelsea play the final game of their pre-season tour in the USA against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday night.