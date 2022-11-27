WATCH: Chaos in Russia as SIX red cards are shown following violent mass brawl during Zenit vs Spartak clash
- Zenit host Spartak
- Brawl breaks out
- Six players dismissed
WHAT HAPPENED? There were violent scenes at the end of Zenit St Petersburg's Russia Cup tie against Spartak Moscow. Match footage from Russian broadcaster Match TV has been doing the rounds on social media, with the brawl initially starting after Spartak forward Quincy Promes clashed with Zenit's Wilmar Barrios in stoppage time. Both sets of players got involved as punches were thrown and coaches and staff members also ran onto the pitch. Zenit's Rodrigao Prado was seen kicking out at Spartak players in front of the referee as the match official completely lost control of proceedings.
Que loucura!— Fábio Aleixo (@fabiopaleixo) November 27, 2022
O pau quebrou em Zenit e Spartak pela Copa da Rússia hoje.
Seis jogadores expulsos, entre eles os brasileiros Malcom e Rodrigão. pic.twitter.com/ZhkMyY0x9N
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The referee ended up showing a total of six red cards, with each team having three players sent off. Malcom, Barrios and Rodrigo saw red for the hosts and Aleksandr Sobolev, Shamar Nicholson and Aleksandr Selikhov were dismissed for Spartak. Rather bizarrely, all of the players who were sent off had been on the bench and not actively playing in the match when the incident occurred.
WHAT HAPPENED NEXT? Zenit went on to win the game 4-2 on penalties and progress to the next round.
Editors' Picks
- Belgium 0-2 Morocco: One of Africa’s greatest ever World Cup wins
- 'We're in a sh*tty situation' - Germany facing another embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit against Spain
- Ghana predicted XI to play South Korea: Kudus to start World Cup game
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss