Cavani: If FIFA sanction me for punching VAR monitor, then the Uruguay vs Ghana referee should be put in 'prison'

Striker Edinson Cavani claimed that if he's punished for punching a VAR monitor, then World Cup referee Daniel Siebert should be jailed.

WHAT HAPPENED? During Qatar 2022, Uruguay failed to get out of Group H. Even though they beat Ghana in their final game, four points weren't enough to place them second as South Korea had a superior goal difference. After the game, Cavani evidently had an issue with the officiating and angrily punched the VAR monitor, knocking it to the ground as he headed down the tunnel. Consequently, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Uruguayan FA and four players.

WHAT THEY SAID: While talking about it all in El Larguero (via El Pais), Cavani said: "If they sanction me for having hit the VAR, the referee should have to be put in prison [for his mistakes]. There have been errors that with the VAR and with the cameras, all the referees that are behind it should not make."

He concluded: "It is true that we have to behave, but we are human beings and many times it happens on a field when you live with passion and work hard and you have to experience situations like these, which is not the first time we have to deal with it. And there it can be that the reactions can be a little more forgiven, not justified."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Uruguay had several penalty claims waved off, including a challenge on Darwin Nunez that was closely inspected by VAR. And so, when the full-time whistle was blown, the players and coaches erupted in anger and surrounded the officials. Alongside Cavani, Jose Maria Gimenez, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin are also facing the threat of a sanction.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAVANI? While it remains to be seen if the striker does receive some sort of punishment, he can focus on domestic action with Valencia for the time being as his side take on Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.