Brighton's Lallana 'embarrassed' by lack of knowledge of new Liverpool star Luis Diaz

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana admits that he was “embarrassed” at not having heard of Luis Diaz before the attacker's move from Porto to Liverpool.

Diaz has hit the ground running at Anfield, impressing with his performances and providing the Reds' fearsome frontline with healthy competition for a starting spot.

And Lallana, a former Liverpool player himself, has been stunned by the Colombian's instant impact after arriving at Anfield.

What was said?

“I still can’t believe how well Diaz has settled, having been a player that has gone to Liverpool and knowing how difficult it was to settle,” the former England international told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

“I am not sure what Diaz’s English is like. But coming from a different country in January, and to play the way he has played, is absolutely phenomenal.”

Having been in the ground for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, Lallana added: “I was at Wembley, to see how he performed, I think he was Liverpool’s best player and most dynamic.

“I actually feel a little embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about him before. That just shows the level of recruitment at Liverpool.

“They have been spot on in that kind of £50 million bracket. With [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino and Jota. They have just got it right.”

The bigger picture

Lallana may well get a chance to share a pitch with Diaz come Saturday, as Liverpool travel to Brighton's Amex Stadium for a Premier League clash.

The Seagulls are without a win in their previous four top-flight matches, with the visit of the title-chasing Reds representing a daunting prospect as Jurgen Klopp's side continue to grind out results.

