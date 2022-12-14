Belgium FA post job advert for new coach 'who knows how to win' after catastrophic World Cup campaign under Martinez

The Royal Belgian FA has posted a job advert online to find the successor to Roberto Martinez after their poor World Cup campaign.

Red Devils suffered group stage exit in Qatar

Martinez paid the price with his job

Belgium want new coach who "knows how to win"

WHAT HAPPENED? Belgium, who came into the World Cup sitting in second place in the FIFA rankings, suffered a humiliating group stage exit at Qatar 2022 after failing to register a single win from their three matches. After elimination was confirmed following a 0-0 draw against Croatia on December 1, Martinez decided to step down as head coach after six years in the role. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has wasted no time in trying to find the next manager for the national team as they have formally advertised the position online.

WHAT THEY SAID: The RBFA job posting reads: ''The Royal Belgian FA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win. The new national team coach is extremely ambitious and has the necessary international experience at top level, football tactical knowledge and insights as well as the right personal skills.

''He is a serial winner with experience in managing top players. He knows how to focus on creating a close-knit group and how to integrate young players. The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA’s sporting expertise and structure.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Qatar 2022 being the last major tournament for Belgium with the famed 'Golden Generation' of players, the national team's disappointing performance has been viewed as an opportunity missed. The Red Devils failed to deliver any major silverware during Martinez's reign, coming closest back at the 2018 World Cup, where they finished in 3rd place.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELGIUM? The Red Devils will soon turn their focus to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and their first match in Group F will be against Sweden on March 24 in Stockholm.