Bayern Munich warned Harry Kane transfer failure would be 'catastrophic' as Dietmar Hamann urges German champions to meet demands of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy

Didi Hamann says it would be "catastrophic" for Bayern Munich if they fail to sign Harry Kane and has urged them to meet Tottenham's demands.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have reportedly rejected bids of 70 million ($90.2m), £80m ($103.3m), and £86m ($110m) over the past few weeks from Bayern for the England captain, who is out of contract in 2024. Now, former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Hamann has criticised how the German giants have gone about their negotiation process for the 30-year-old, who is understood to want to have his future resolved before the Premier League season starts this weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hamann said to Sky Germany: "Bayern leaned out the window with him. He said he wanted to go to Munich. The Bavarians have to know: If they lean out the window so far and speak publicly about the name Kane, they have to pay the money, that Tottenham wants. Letting the player down like that is catastrophic in terms of public image if a change doesn't come about. Bayern should have realized that Levy is a tough negotiator. Uli Hoeness' statement a few weeks ago that Tottenham would have to cave in at some point was certainly not helpful. Maybe Hoeness underestimated the whole thing and thought the player would be Kane put more pressure on Tottenham.

"Kane may not have been pressuring Tottenham but Bayern with his public ultimatum not to move after his first Premier League appearance. The whole saga isn't fair to the player. He's committed, to the club and told the fans he wants to go to Munich. If I, as Bayern, agree with the captain of the English national team, then I have to go through with it and pay what Levy wants."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports suggest Kane is preparing to stay at Spurs for the upcoming season as he has been impressed by new head coach Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy and has enjoyed training under the Australian. However, it is understood he has rejected new contract offers from Tottenham, who value their record goalscorer at close to £100m ($127.3m), with club chairman Daniel Levy refusing to budge on that price.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham begin their season away to Brentford on Sunday, August 13, while Bayern will face RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup final a day earlier.