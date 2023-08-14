Bayern Munich tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Catch the Bundesliga champions live in action this season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

It's another season and another Bundesliga title defense for champions Bayern Munich, after they prevailed in one of the most nail-biting races for silverware last season against rivals Borussia Dortmund. A final-day success story saw them retain their crown again and condemn the Black and Yellow to further heartbreak.

But regardless of that result, a turbulent term at Allianz Arena saw turnover at the top, with Julian Nagelsmann's reign cut short and former Chelsea supremo Thomas Tuchel handed the reins. After a rocky tenure so far that just saw his side scrape by, the German will be looking to ensure there are no hiccups for the Bavarian giants this time.

Fans will again descend en masse to cheer them on as they chase more glory, but how can you get a ticket to see Bayern Munich in action this season?

Let GOAL talk you through your options for catching them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they'll cost.

Upcoming Bayern Munich tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a hectic campaign set to see them fight for silverware on four separate fronts, it will be a long haul for Bayern Munich. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Allianz Arena:

List of Bayern Munich home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sat Aug 12 RB Leipzig €15.00 - €80.00 Sun Aug 27 FC Augsburg €15.00 - €80.00 Fri Sep 15 Bayer Leverkusen €15.00 - €80.00 Sat Sep 23 Bochum €15.00 - €80.00 Sun Oct 8 Freiburg €15.00 - €80.00

Few teams across Europe, let alone Germany, can live up to the legacy of Bayern Munich, with the club long since established as one of the dominant forces in world soccer. Formed in 1900, they will play their 125th season across the 2023-24 campaign, hoping to crown the milestone with even more success.

Less than two decades since the club moved to Allianz Arena, the ground has already become a recognizable fortress for them in the intervening years. Since they arrived there, they have won all but four Bundesliga campaigns, last losing out on the biggest domestic prize in 2011-12 to Borussia Dortmund.

Getty Images

In addition, with two UEFA Champions League crowns during Bayern's tenure, Allianz Arena has hosted a variety of other key events, including games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, matches during Euro 2022, and five games for the upcoming Euro 2024, in addition to an NFL International Series match in 2022 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Where can I buy Bayern Munich tickets?

Fans keen to pick up a ticket for a match at Allianz Arena this season can purchase their seat from Bayern Munich's official ticket portal, which can be found at fcbayern.com/en/tickets. This term, the website is the official first-hand retailer of Bayern Munich home tickets.

You can also explore options at StubHub if you are comfortable with obtaining a ticket through the second-hand market, with the resale site among the more popular choices for fans considering alternative avenues.

Bayern Munich tickets: benefits, prices, and availability

As one of the leading soccer competitions on the global stage, it is not always easy game to pick up seats for Bundesliga matches, particularly involving Bayern Munich. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Bayern Munich season tickets; benefits, pricing, and availability

The only way to ensure you have a place at every home fixture in the Bundesliga at Allianz Arena is to be a season ticket holder with Bayern Munich. A pass for the whole campaign gives fans entry to all league games played by the club on home soil and often comes with additional perks such as priority booking for knockout fixtures.

Unfortunately, due to the club's popularity and impressively low prices, season tickets are not available for new supporters right now due to overwhelming demand from existing customers. Current holders will have the chance to renew ahead of each subsequent campaign, but those hoping to pick one up in the future will need to sign up for a waiting list provided by the club.

Bayern Munich matchday tickets: options, categories, and prices

With season tickets subsequently off the market, most Bayern Munich supporters and fans who otherwise attend matches this term at Allianz Arena will have a single gameday ticket for their fixture of choice instead.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at a variety of prices dictated by factors such as fixture, seat location, and opponent across the course of a season. Prices appear to be not yet officially revealed by the club, but you can find the stand options for Bayern Munich games below:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Zone 1 €80.00 €80.00 €80.00 €80.00 Zone 2 €60.00 €60.00 €60.00 €60.00 Zone 3 €50.00 €50.00 €50.00 €50.00 Zone 4 €40.00 €40.00 €40.00 €40.00 Zone 5 €15.00 €15.00 €15.00 €15.00

FAQs

Where can I stay around Allianz Arena?

Supporters making the trip to Allianz Arena for a Bayern Munich match can choose from a plethora of hotels and other accommodation options surrounding the ground and the broader Munich metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, while the city's transportation links also make it possible to opt for a stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Bayern Munich hospitality tickets?

If you'd like to enjoy your matchday experience with a touch of class this term, then you can make inquiries about purchasing a hospitality package if you want to catch Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action at Allianz Arena this season.

Hospitality packages allow fans to catch a game in luxury surroundings, with varied options running from pre-match fine dining and function suites to private boxes and access to post-match celebrations.

You can purchase hospitality for Bayern Munich matches from https://fcbayern.com/en/tickets/premiumevent, while you can also make inquiries with the club directly to explore your options.

Packages at Allianz Arena include:

Presenterbox - A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in the private surroundings of a personal box, with prime stadium views from behind the goal.

- A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in the private surroundings of a personal box, with prime stadium views from behind the goal. Eventbox - A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in an open-plan restaurant formation, with access to mid-tier seats in the North Stand and additional wine bar access.

- A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in an open-plan restaurant formation, with access to mid-tier seats in the North Stand and additional wine bar access. Foyer - A luxury buffet-style self-service menu in a large-scale dining room structure, with seating in Block 304 and additional wine bar access.

- A luxury buffet-style self-service menu in a large-scale dining room structure, with seating in Block 304 and additional wine bar access. Franz Beckenbauer Lounge - A luxury buffet-style self-service menu in a casual-formal bar-style lounge area, with seating in the heart of the North Stand.

When do Bayern Munich hospitality tickets go on sale?

Bayern Munich hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for inquiries. Head to the club's official website to purchase and/or register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Bayern Munich ticket availability?

As one of the Bundesliga's most popular clubs, demand is often high for Bayern Munich matches, but Allianz Arena's size means tickets are not always gold dust for supporters.

The easiest way to check availability for Bayern Munich matches will be through the club's official website, at fcbayern.com/en/tickets.

Can I buy Bayern Munich tickets without a membership?

Occasionally, you can buy Bayern Munich tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Allianz Arena.

Getty Images

How can I buy Bayern Munich away tickets?

You can purchase Bayern Munich away tickets through the club's official website, though they will be generally sold on a first-come-first-served basis to season ticket holders and existing members. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club's ticket portal, but you may need to be a member.

If you cannot find a seat that way, you can always look at StubHub to see if a resale option is available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Bayern Munich tickets?

With the Bundesliga's popularity arguably never higher than it is now, it can be tough to get tickets to catch a Bayern Munich match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Ensure you have explored all options available through the club's ticket portal and StubHub. There may be ticket drops close to the game or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a certain fixture.

How do I buy cheap Bayern Munich tickets?

The smartest place to purchase cheap Bayern Munich tickets will be through the club's official ticket portal at fcbayern.com/en/tickets. In spite of demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Allianz Arena at a lower price.

You can also buy cheap Bayern Munich tickets through resale with StubHub. However, make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source to avoid being caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to Allianz Arena?

The best way to travel to Allianz Arena is by public transportation or on foot. The nearest stop to the ground is Frottmaning, on the U6, part of Munich's U-Bahn system.

In addition, Allianz Arena is served by additional transportation. To find out more information, check the club's website.

Can I book a tour of Allianz Arena?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich offers a behind-the-scenes look and trip around the club museum on non-matchdays. For more details, visit the club's website.