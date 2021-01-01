Bayern Munich star Lewandowski discusses potential move to MLS

The striker has a contract until 2023 with the German champions but could eventually make the move to North America

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has said he knows a lot about MLS but wouldn't be drawn on a possible move to North America in the future.

Lewandowski's wife has said in the past that her husband is interested in ending his career in Los Angeles, which is no doubt intriguing to both LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

Although the 32-year-old isn't closing any doors, he has indicated that he is not thinking much about his long-term future right now.

What did Lewandowski say?

In an interview with CBS Sports, the Bayern star said: "Playing in the USA? I don't know because I don't know what it means for me and when. For sure I know a lot about MLS because a few Polish players and also German players played there and they talk to me about the life there, but also about MLS.

"They say that every year there is a step up [in the league's quality] and they want to be better. I don't know what it means exactly for me personally, but I'm very happy to be here [at Bayern].

"I don't think about so far in the future."

How long will Lewandowski stay with Bayern?

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the club's best ever strikers, winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2020 after leading the German giants to a treble.

The forward signed a contract extension in 2019 that will keep him with the club through the 2022-23 season.

How has Lewandowski fared this season?

The veteran forward has again been in incredible form in 2020-21, scoring 31 times in 30 games in all competitions. That comes after a season when Lewandowski netted 55 goals in 47 matches.

