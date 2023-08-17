Barcelona confirm defender Ronald Araujo faces spell on sidelines after sustaining hamstring injury

Barcelona have announced that Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has suffered an injury and may be out for several.

Araujo picks up injury

Defender man be out for four week

Barca also without Xavi and Raphinha for next two games

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's first injury of the season has arrived after only one week, with Araujo diagnosed with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined, the club announced on Thursday. Araujo departed the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham last Tuesday after only 30 minutes due to a muscle problem, but was judged fit to play the entire 90 minutes against Getafe in La Liga last weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to initial Catalan media sources, the Uruguayan is certain to miss Sunday's home opener against Cadiz, as well as the next two away matches against Villarreal and Osasuna, which means Araujo may not return until after the September international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARAUJO? Araujo has now been added to the list of Barça players who will be absent against Cadiz and Villarreal in addition to manager Xavi and winger Raphinha, after their respective two-match suspensions after receiving red cards last week.