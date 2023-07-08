Barcelona have seen off a host of rivals to clinch the signing of Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque.

Clubs agree deal

Contract sent to player

Player heading for Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants and Athletico Paranaense have agreed a fee of €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old forward, GOAL understands. The fee could rise as high as €71m (£60m/$77m) in total, and Vitor Roque will arrive in Barcelona in 2024. It's still not clear if the Brazilian will move in the January transfer window or next summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vitor will sign a contract that runs until 2030. The transfer fee will be paid in instalments and will be the biggest in the history of Brazilian football. The bonuses are related to number of matches played, goals scored and individual and team awards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal, which has been weeks in the making, comes as something a of a coup for Barcelona. Sporting director Deco is credited with helping see off competition from the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to secure the player.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The deal will come as a relief to Barca fans after losing out to bitter rivals Real Madrid for the signature of another 18-year-old in Arda Guler. Barca begin pre-season preparations in July as they head on tour to the United States.