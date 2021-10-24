Bandari vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Bandari will hope to return to winning ways when they take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.
The Dockers started the season on a good note, winning their first two matches – 3-0 against Mathare United and 3-2 against Bidco United – before suffering a 2-0 home defeat against Posta Rangers in their last assignment.
|Game
|Bandari vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, October 24, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bandari squad
|Goalkeepers
|Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano.
|Defenders
|Nicholas Atariza, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
|Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Umaru Kasumba, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.
The Dockers have no injury concerns and they have all their players available against the 13-time league champions.
Editors' Picks
Coach Casa Mbungo will come up against his former club, the same as midfielder Whyvonne Isuza, who left Ingwe for Wazito FC before crossing over to Bandari.
Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Mulumba, Aloro, Isuza, Keegan, Mosha, Mwita, Kasumba.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana.
|Midfielders
|Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.
Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems believes his side have not been clinical in front of goal and has urged the team to finish off the chances they create.
“Look, I am not happy because if we don’t score from the chances we create where else can we get our goals from?” Aussems posed a question to Goal. “We must learn to use the chances that we create.
“Against Gor Mahia, we created a number of chances but my strikers failed to utilise them but Gor got one chance and it gave them three points, it is a concern and we must rectify that against Bandari.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.
Match Preview
While Bandari suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat against Posta Rangers in their last league assignment, AFC Leopards also lost 1-0 to rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby.
Last season, Bandari won the home game 2-1 but they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the second meeting while in the previous season, the two sides battled to a 2-2 draw in the first meeting while the second round fixture was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2019 season, Bandari humiliated AFC Leopard 4-0 in the first meeting game at Mbaraki Stadium but Ingwe recovered to beat the Dockers 2-1 in the second-round meeting in Nairobi.
While Bandari are fourth on the 18-team table with six points from three matches, AFC Leopards are placed 10th after accumulating four points from three outings.