ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das - I wish East Bengal joins ISL soon

The ATK Mohun Bagan defender also spoke about his struggling days at FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos in 2014 and 2015 respectively…

Prabir Das had a successful career with reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK. In the four years he spent at the club, Das has won two league titles (2016 and 2019-20) and has been one of their finest performers.

But before joining ATK in 2016, Das did not have an easy run in his career. In the inaugural season, he plied his trade with FC Goa and had played just one game. He then joined Delhi Dynamos but once again he was deprived of minutes.

During an Instagram live chat with ISL, the Bengali defender revealed his experience playing at FC Goa under legendary Brazilian footballer Zico.

More teams

“It was like a dream for me to share a dressing room with icons like Robert Pires and Zico. Robert Pires still replies to me. He is an amazing person. After that, I played for Roberto Carlos. Coach Zico even congratulated me after I won the ISL with ATK in 2016. I gathered a lot of experience playing with such legends and learned a lot,” said the former Pailan Arrows player.

Das revealed that playing in front of a packed Fatorda stadium in Goa had put him under a lot of pressure and that affected his performance.

He said, “I got the opportunity but I couldn’t perform. Even Zico gave me many chances but I couldn’t perform. I was mesmerized playing in front of such a big crowd. It was completely my mistake. But players like Robert Pires used to constantly motivate me.”

Das continued, “At Delhi also I did not get chances. At that time Anwar Ali motivated me. Even he wasn’t getting chances at that time. I thank my senior Anwar Ali for helping me at that time.”

The full-back revealed that he cherished playing for ATK in 2016 and winning the ISL that year was special as it was his first-ever trophy as a senior professional.

“It is a great achievement for me. It was the first trophy in my career. I had great teammates there. Players like Borja Fernandes and Iain Hume were great team players. We are still in touch. I learned a lot from those players,” said the ATK Mohun Bagan defender.

He wholeheartedly welcomed his former club, Mohun Bagan, who recently merged with ATK to form a new entity AT Mohun Bagan, to the ISL.

“Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are two of the biggest teams in India. I am very happy that Mohun Bagan are in ISL now. I hope East Bengal join ISL soon.

“Mohun Bagan gave me recognition and ATK made me the player today I am after the injury. I can never forget these two clubs. That is why I chose to extend my contract,” said Prabir Das.