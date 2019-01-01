FC Goa 2-1 ATK: Antonio Habas hits out at the referee following defeat

Expect a fierce battle as two attacking teams FC Goa and ATK come up against each other...

ATK head coach Antonio Habas criticised the referee following his team's 1-2 defeat against FC Goa on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Jobby Justin's 64th-minute goal had ATK level with Goa but the Kolkata-based club conceded to Ferran Corominas again two minutes later before ultimately ending the game without any points.

After the game, Habas said, "It was not a good match for us. The referee (Umesh Bora) did not allow anything for us. It is impossible when there is refereeing is like this.

"I am absolutely disappointed with the referee. All the coaches in every game are uttering about the referees. Different decisions for either team. The referee had different opinions for a different team."

After a goalless first half, the match sprung to life with three goals in six minutes after the hour-mark. Habas is unconcerned about the quick turnaround in the tempo of the game and instead chose to take a dig at the refereeing in ISL.

"Football is all about goals. No goals then there is a problem. Now I have to make a mentality of the players to gel with the referee every day. That worries me more, that is the problem," he signed off.