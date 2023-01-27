Arsenal lodge £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Caicedo as Gunners enter another transfer battle with Chelsea

Arsenal have tabled a £60 million ($74m) bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they join another transfer battle with Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador international, who continues to star for the Seagulls, has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs after proving himself in the English top flight and while representing his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were considered to be leading the race for his signature during the January window, with a £55m ($68m) offer from Stamford Bridge being knocked back at one stage, but Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have now joined the hunt with a big-money approach of their own.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have already lost out to Chelsea when it comes to deals for Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, with both men ending up in west London rather than the north of the English capital, and another heavyweight battle is being lined up for 21-year-old star Caicedo.

WHAT NEXT? Brighton have stated their intention to fend off any interest shown in Caicedo during the mid-season window, but Arsenal are eager to reinforce their engine room during a Premier League title bid and are prepared to push for a deal that will test the resolve of their domestic rivals.