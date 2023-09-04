Quiz: Only an Argentina superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Claudio Caniggia</li><li>Hernan Crespo</li><li>Gabriel Batistuta</li><li>Sebastian Rambert</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Roberto Ayala</li><li>Fernando Gago</li><li>Ezequiel Garay</li><li>Fabricio Coloccini</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Juan Pablo Carrizo</li><li>Sergio Romero </li><li>Franco Armani</li><li>Roberto Abbondanzieri</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Juan Pablo Sorin</li><li>Fernando Redondo</li><li>Roberto Sensini</li><li>Diego Simeone</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Esteban Cambiasso</li><li>Javier Zanetti</li><li>Nicolas Burdisso</li><li>Walter Samuel</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Rene Houseman</li><li>Mario Kempes</li><li>Leopoldo Luque</li><li>Jose Daniel Valencia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Javier Mascherano </li><li>Gabriel Heinze</li><li>Ezequiel Garay</li><li>Walter Samuel</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jorge Valdano</li><li>Alberto Tarantini</li><li>Jorge Alguin</li><li>Daniel Passarella</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Juan Roman Riquelme</li><li>Hernan Crespo</li><li>Maxi Rodriguez</li><li>Lucho Gonzalez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jorge Burruchuga</li><li>Diego Maradona</li><li>Leopoldo Luque</li><li>Rene Houseman</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jose Sosa</li><li>Fernando Gago</li><li>Lionel Messi</li><li>Carlos Tevez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Pablo Zabaleta</li><li>Esteban Cambiasso</li><li>Juan Sebastian Veron</li><li>Ever Banega</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Angel Di Maria</li><li>Ezequiel Lavezzi</li><li>Hugo Campagnaro</li><li>Lucas Biglia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Federico Fernandez</li><li>Martin Demichelis</li><li>Ezequiel Garay</li><li>Nicolas Otamendi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gonzalo Higuain</li><li>Sergio Aguero</li><li>Javier Pastore</li><li>Carlos Tevez</li></ul></section>