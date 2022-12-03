WATCH: Argentina rescued by Emiliano Martinez as Australia almost steal late World Cup equaliser

Argentina needed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to make a vital stop at the end of stoppage time to prevent Australia from equalising in the last 16.

Argentina leading 2-1

Australia created late chance

Can't beat Martinez

WHAT HAPPENED? Australia had a chance to equalise against Argentina in the last minute of stoppage time of their last 16 clash. The ball came to substitute Garang Kuol in the penalty area, and he only had Martinez to beat. However, the Argentina goalkeeper managed to spread himself and make the block, with a vital save that was celebrated by his team-mates.

That ending 🤯



Australia had a golden chance to force extra time in the 97th minute but Emi Martinez pulls off a crucial save to secure the victory for Argentina 🙅‍♂️#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ytag07HT5u — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

*exhale* - all of Argentina 😅 pic.twitter.com/3W8nCdK4up — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina had dominated the match but Australia got back in it when Craig Goodwin's strike deflected off Enzo Fernandez and made it 2-1 with a little over 10 minutes to go. Another goal would have sent the game into extra-time but the Socceroos couldn't find a way past Martinez.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste go on to play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.