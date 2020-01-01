African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Premier League trio want Samatta

Zaha offered to Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been offered the chance to sign Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Germany .

After a failed attempt to leave Selhurst Park in the summer, the Ivory Coast international changed his agent and he is now being monitored by Robert Lewandowski's representative.

Crystal Palace's asking price of €70 million for Zaha, remains a hindering factor for the Bavarians as they still have their sights set on Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

Premier League trio want Samatta

Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Norwich City are interested in signing Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

According to the Guardian , the Premier League clubs have been monitoring the 27-year-old who has a release clause of €10m closely and he could be the first Tanzanian to play in the English top-flight.

Samatta who finished as top scorer in the Belgian First Division A last season, is also attracting interest from Serie A club Lazio and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lyon begin Toko Ekambi talks

Ligue 1 side Lyon have opened negotiations to sign Villarreal forward Karl Toko Ekambi this month.

L'Equipe revealed that the Cameroon international could return to France, as a replacement for Memphis Depay who suffered a serious knee injury last year.

Although the former Angers forward is tied to the Estadio de la Ceramica until 2023, he has found playing time limited this season, starting 11 of his 18 league games so far with six goals to his name.

Bentaleb set for Schalke 04 exit

Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is set to bring his time at Schalke 04 to an end this month, according to Foot Mercato .

Bentaleb has struggled to break into David Wagner's team this season and has been demoted to the youth team where he has played two games this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is hoping for a return to the Premier League or Ligue 1 and Schalke 04 are ready to let him go on a loan with a subsequent purchase option.

Bayern Munich approach Hakimi

Bayern Munich have approached Real Madrid over a possible transfer for defender Achraf Hakimi, according to Marca .

Hakimi's versatility to play in the attack and defence attracted the German champions as they look to rival Borussia Dortmund for his services.

The Moroccan full-back is nearing the completion of his two-year loan at Dortmund and has contributed six goals and six assists in 23 matches this campaign.