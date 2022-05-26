2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Broos names Orlando Pirates' Lorch in final Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco

The 28-year-old has rediscovered the form which saw him being named 2018-19 PSL Footballer of the Year

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has included Thembinkosi Lorch in his final squad to take on Morocco away in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.



Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face the Atlas Lions on June 9 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the North African country’s coastal city of Rabat in their opening Group K match.



The Belgian tactician has brought back Lorch into the team, having done well recently for Orlando Pirates collecting successive Man of the Match awards after games against Morocco's Berkane last week Friday and Maritzburg United on Tuesday.



Furthermore, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has been included, while exciting attacker Khanyisa Mayo, who has impressed in his debut season with Cape Town City, is also part of the squad.



Broos originally selected 37 players to a preliminary squad about 10 days ago and has now reduced it to the 23 players who will do battle against the 1976 African champions.



Group K also includes Liberia with the fourth team, Zimbabwe having been suspended from international tournaments and won’t participate in the qualifiers.

The two top teams from the group will qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.



Bafana full squad



Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).



Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City).



Midfielders: Spephele Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs).



Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt).



