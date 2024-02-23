What WWE superstar and Tottenham fan Finn Balor did to get over Harry Kane's blockbuster Bayern Munich move as wrestler claims Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is 'bad influence on kids' Harry KaneJuergen KloppShowbizBayern MunichBundesligaLiverpoolPremier League

WWE star Finn Balor says he was so upset when Harry Kane left his beloved Tottenham Hotspur that he had to console himself by buying a new car.