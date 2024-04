Wrexham's season is going to the wire! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side thump Crawley Town 4-1 to remain second in League Two amid wins for promotion rivals Stockport and Mansfield WrexhamWrexham vs CrawleyCrawleyLeague Two

Phil Parkinson's side beat Crawley Town 4-1 in a thumping victory, but both of their promotion rivals also won on the night.