Wrexham stars Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee beaten to League Two PFA Players' Player of the Year award despite winning promotion as old rivals Notts County have winner crowned
Wrexham duo Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee have been beaten to the 2023-24 League Two PFA Players’ Player of the Year award by Notts County’s Jodi Jones.
- Red Dragons won another promotion
- Mullin & Lee were in running for top award
- Magpies winger Jones takes top prize