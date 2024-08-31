'Outstanding' Wrexham showing they're 'serious contenders' for League One title as Phil Parkinson says Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side are 'on a high' after Peterborough win Wrexham P. Parkinson League One Peterborough vs Wrexham Peterborough

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson believes his side are showing they can compete at the top end of League One after beating Peterborough 2-0 away from home.