Wrexham v Vancouver Whitecaps - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Wrexham go top! Classy Elliott Lee and Ollie Palmer on target as unbeaten Red Dragons stroll to win against Shrewsbury

WrexhamLeague OneWrexham vs ShrewsburyShrewsbury

Wrexham leapfrogged Stockport County to go top of League One when they beat Shrewsbury 3-0 at home on Saturday.

  • Palmer, Lee and Marriott on target
  • Wrexham still unbeaten in the league
  • Ahead of Stockport atop the table
