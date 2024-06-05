Wrexham 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Wrexham kits for the 2024-25 season.

Wrexham, in February 2023, extended their partnership with Macron as the club's official kit supplier for another year.

The seven-year partnership with Macron may continue through the 2024-25 season as well, while the United Airlines sponsorship deal is set to enter into its second year.

Back-to-back promotions have also driven the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owned outfit to launch special merchandise on their official website.

So, what will Wrexham be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.