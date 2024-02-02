Let's never speak of that again! Winners and losers of a remarkably quiet January transfer window

Plenty of players, coaches and agents are feeling the effects of an incredibly quiet month right now - but who has reason to smile?

So, there you have it, the 2024 January transfer window is done and dusted - and, truth be told, it wasn't a particularly engaging month for those fans that go mad for the market. There were no real shock sales or surprise signings. Indeed, football's deadline day was completely overshadowed by the big news in Formula 1, with Lewis Hamilton sensationally agreeing to join Ferrari from Mercedes.

However, that doesn't mean that the winter window didn't produce plenty of winners and losers. For starters, some players will be raging right now that they didn't get the move they craved, and just as many managers will be bitterly frustrated by a lack of reinforcements.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, either. As GOAL outlines below, some clubs are looking forward to the remainder of the season with renewed confidence after some intelligent wheeling and dealing during the past few weeks...