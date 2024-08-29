Harry Kane and Arsenal earn easy pathways, but PSG face a gauntlet! Winners and losers from the utterly overwhelming Champions League league-phase draw

There are eye-catching fixtures everywhere you look following Thursday's ceremony in Monaco as the competition's new format was laid out

The Champions League has returned - and with a brand new format. The tournament has been expanded to 36 teams and instead of a group stage, there'll be a league phase in which all of the participants play eight games against eight different teams (four at home, and four away).

The eight teams with the most points will progress directly to the last 16, while the teams ranked ninth to 24th will progress to a play-off round, with the remaining sides eliminated from Europe completely. The new format is, by its mere design, more egalitarian than ever before as every team, irrespective of their UEFA coefficient, must face two teams from every pool.

However, there's no denying that the draw went better for some clubs than others. Below, GOAL runs through all the big winners and losers from Thursday's ceremony in Monaco...