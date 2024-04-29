What next for Robert Lewandowski? Barcelona hitman's summer plan revealed amid transfer talk

GettyChris BurtonWhat next for Robert Lewandowski? Barcelona hitman's summer plan revealed amid transfer talkBarcelonaRobert LewandowskiTransfersLaLigaRobert Lewandowski has been generating transfer talk at Barcelona, but the Polish frontman reportedly has no intention of leaving Catalunya.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowProlific Pole linked with move elsewhereInterest reported in America & Middle EastStill has two years left on his contractArticle continues below