Weston McKennie erased from Juventus! Serie A giants remove USMNT star's shirt from club store as midfielder receives another clear message about his future
Juventus have sent another message that Weston McKennie is not part of the team's plans after his shirt was reportedly removed from the club store.
- McKennie linked with Juventus exit
- American not part of manager Motta's plans
- His Juve shirt no longer available to buy