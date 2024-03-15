Virgil van Dijk reveals how LA Lakers hero LeBron James and NFL legend Tom Brady inspire Liverpool defender to 'get the maximum' out of himself
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk revealed how LeBron James and Tom Brady inspire him to "get the maximum" out of himself in his quest to become the best.
- Van Dijk taking inspiration from James
- Follows other top athletes such as Djokovic & Federer
- Defender determined to keep quadruple hopes alive