Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup stadium conceptsGetty/Saudi 2034 bid
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia unveil futuristic stadium concepts for 2034 World Cup matches as Cristiano Ronaldo endorses plans that include 92,000-capacity 'mega-stadium' and a pitch 350 metres above ground

World CupCristiano RonaldoSaudi ArabiaSaudi Pro League

The futuristic stadium designs that feature in Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2034 World Cup have been revealed, with endorsement from Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Bidders invited from Asia and Oceania
  • Saudi the only runners in that race
  • Ambitious plans for event drawn up