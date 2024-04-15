VIDEO: Lionel Messi told to 'have fun out there' by Patrick Mahomes in wholesome meeting between soccer & NFL royalty before Inter Miami's latest MLS outing
Soccer and NFL royalty crossed paths prior to Inter Miami’s MLS clash with Sporting KC, as Patrick Mahomes had an exchange with Lionel Messi.
- Argentine superstar attracts A-list guests
- Super Bowl winner at Arrowhead Stadium
- All-time great put on show for record crowd