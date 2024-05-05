VIDEO: Erling Haaland labelled a 'spoilt brat' by Roy Keane as Man Utd legend escalates feud with Man City striker in awkward live TV exchange after 'don't care about that man' jibe
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has escalated his feud with Erling Haaland by labelling the Manchester City striker a "spoilt brat" on live TV.
- Keane in war of words with Haaland
- Called him a 'spoilt brat' on live TV
- Haaland reacted angrily after being subbed off against Wolves