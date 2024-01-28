Real Madrid, Chelsea or join Cristiano Ronaldo and Co in Saudi Arabia? Victor Osimhen's summer transfer options ranked as Napoli confirm star striker will leave this summer

The Nigeria striker has yet to reveal where he's going at the end of the season but he will have his pick of Europe's elite clubs

When Victor Osimhen finally signed a new contract with Napoli in December after the most protracted of negotiations, the Partenopei proudly proclaimed in a social media post that the club and the player were "together until 2026". There was never any chance of him staying that long, of course.

Everyone knew that Osimhen was still going to leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona After all, the only reason it took so long to agree an extension was the disagreement over the size of the buy-out clause. The two parties finally agreed on a fee of approximately €130 million (£113/$144m), which a top European club is expected to meet this summer. Indeed, Osimhen publicly admitted only this week that he has already made his mind up on where he will play next season.

So, where is he likely to go? Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says it will be Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or the Premier League - but which potential destination would suit the striker best? GOAL runs through all of the options open to Osimhen below...