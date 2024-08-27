USMNT Transfer Preview: Which Americans Abroad Could Move Before Friday's Deadline?

Here is a look at the Americans to watch in the final days of the transfer window.

Much of the major business involving the U.S. men's national team is already complete, but until the transfer window closes, there could still be movement. In this sport, deals often go right up to the final moment, and several Americans could still be on the move before Friday's deadline.

Weston McKennie won't be one of them, though, having just signed a new deal at Juventus. All summer long, it looked as if McKennie would be the biggest move in USMNT's national pool but, as it turns out, he's earned another chance to fight at Juve. That was one domino American soccer was waiting to fall.

Here's a look at which USMNT stars could make big moves before the window closes on Friday.