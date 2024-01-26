The end for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner at Nottingham Forest? Premier League side set their sights on RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi

The end for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner at Nottingham Forest? Premier League side set their sights on RB Leipzig's Peter GulacsiJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesMatt TurnerRB LeipzigPeter GulacsiNottingham ForestUSATransfersNottingham Forest are targeting RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi this January, which could spell the end of a starting role for USMNT's Matt Turner.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForest enquire about RB Leipzig goalkeeperTurner joined club in summerNew shotstopper could move USMNT starter to bench