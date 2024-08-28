Clint Dempsey to Liverpool, Weston McKennie to Cincinnati, Antonee Robinson to Milan: Wildest failed USMNT transfer sagas

GOAL takes a look at some of the wildest American transfer rollercoaster rides, deals that never came to be

The summer transfer window closes this week, which - if history is any guide - can also mean chaos could ensue, something American soccer fans know all too well.

When it comes to the transfer window, nothing is ever straightforward. There are so many moving parts, and deals can fall apart ay any time. No matter how concrete plans seem, much can change in just a day or two - and those changes can ultimately alter the trajectory of a player's career.

Several of the USMNT's top stars have been at the center of those epic adventures. From failed medicals to longstanding courtships gone wrong, there have been countless transfer rollercoaster rides that have left fans and players alike scratching their heads wondering what the hell actually happened.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at some of the craziest "what-ifs" and wildest USMNT transfer sagas over the years.