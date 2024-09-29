Ultimate Barclaysmen: Juan Pablo Angel became a goal-scoring 'beast' at Aston Villa

The Colombia international became a hero at Villa Park after emerging from relative obscurity in Argentina

'The Barclays'. While the Premier League was technically sponsored by the aforementioned bank between 2001-16, the period which is so wistfully looked back upon by fans of a certain vintage is the first decade of the 2000s.After its initial emergence in 1992, the English top-flight enjoyed a secondary boom in popularity following the turn of the millennium, as overseas television deals and a secondary influx of foreign stars gave the league a truly global appeal.

It played host to a number of the games modern icons, too, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba among those who lit up the Premier League on a weekly basis. When fans refer to 'The Barclays', though, it is not those household names they are referring to.

Instead it is the players who were largely in the background when it came to being headline-grabbing, but were seen as key cogs in the Premier League machine by die-hard fans, while still able to produce moments of magic on occasion. These players have come to be known as the 'Barclaysmen', but what made them so beloved, and what became of them once their Barclays life was over?

Here at GOAL, we will endeavour to find out with our latest series, 'Ultimate Barclaysmen'. Back in the ‘Barclays’ era, Aston Villa were more used to mid-table mediocrity than the Champions League nights they are currently enjoying under Unai Emery. But they had their fair share of stars too, with Juan Pablo Angel emerging as one of the quintessential ‘Barclays’ strikers...