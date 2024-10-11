Ted LassoApple TV
Chris Burton

Ted Lasso The Movie…in space! Roy Kent on board as Brett Goldstein steers clear of more Season 4 questions

Premier LeagueUSAShowbizEngland

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, has joked that he would be on board with a movie concept that takes AFC Richmond to space!

  • Rumours of new series being lined up
  • Stars excited but unable to discuss details
  • Waiting on green light from Sudeikis & co
