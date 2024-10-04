Sverre Nypan: Why Man Utd are chasing Rosenborg sensation dubbed the 'next Martin Odegaard'

The gifted teenager has made a record-breaking start to his career in Norway, attracting the attention of Europe's elite in the process

"Sverre Nypan is extremely exciting, and I get a bit of the same feeling as when I saw Martin Odegaard break through as a boy," Norwegian football expert Jesper Mathisen told TV2 in August 2023, after watching the 16-year-old star for Rosenborg in a Conference League qualifier against Hearts.

At the same age, Odegaard had already signed for Real Madrid after generating a huge buzz at Stromsgodset, but most would agree that move came too early for him. Odegaard would only make 11 senior appearances in six years at Santiago Bernabeu, and was sent out on loan four times before he joined Arsenal permanently in 2021 and really started to fulfil his potential.

Nypan could have taken a similar route. Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have all been tracking the teenager since his graduation to the Rosenborg first team in 2022, according to reports in Norway. The allure of playing for the best clubs in the world often proves impossible to resist for young players, but not Nypan. He signed a contract extension with Rosenborg a month after the European clash with Hearts, which ties him to the club until 2026.

Fast-forward a year, and Nypan's mature decision has paid off. It has been reported that United are ready to make a formal swoop for Rosenborg's prized asset in January, with a view to loaning him back to the club for one more season. By the end of that process, Nypan won't just be a raw talent still learning his trade; he'll be ready to pursue greatness.