Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham
Chris Burton

Sell Wrexham after reaching Premier League? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney prediction as success under Hollywood co-owners makes top-flight title winner ‘jealous’

Title winner Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “will sell the club if they get to the Premier League”.

  • Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise
  • Have sights locked on reaching top-flight
  • Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star is a big fan
