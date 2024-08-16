Scott McTominay makes decision on Man Utd future after talks with Serie A side Napoli

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieScott McTominay makes decision on Man Utd future after talks with Serie A side NapoliScott McTominayManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueSSC NapoliSerie AScott McTominay has decided where he wants to play next season as the midfielder nears a transfer away from Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcTominay expected to leave Man UtdFulham offers rejected as Spurs also interestedNapoli emerge as frontrunners after talksArticle continues below