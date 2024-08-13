'Don't think he will score 36 goals again' - Harry Kane warned second Bayern Munich season will be 'more difficult' as Lothar Matthaus suggests England captain may struggle to exorcise Euro 2024 demons
Harry Kane has been warned that his second season at Bayern Munich will be “more difficult”, with Lothar Matthaus not expecting another 36-goal haul.
- Striker won European Golden Shoe in 2023-24
- Failed to land a trophy with club & country
- Preparing for second season at the Allianz Arena