The Rondo: Potential under Pochettino for USMNT, MLS transfer window, who wins Premier League?

GOAL writers break down MLS transfer window, examine who can rise under Pochettino, make Premier League picks

The MLS summer transfer window wrapped with some intriguing signings and trades across the league. Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus moving to the two Los Angeles clubs grabbed the headlines, but there were plenty of impactful moves throughout the league that could have big implications come playoff time.

With Leagues Cup wrapping up on Sunday, the final stretch of the MLS season will be upon us and fans should be in for an exciting path to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, more details are emerging of the soon-to-be-confirmed hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as the USMNT boss. The Argentine may have to wait a few weeks to take charge, but excitement is already palpable at the idea of a truly elite coach taking charge of this intriguing group of players.

Elsewhere, the Premier League concluded its first week of play. Some got the job done, others not so much, and Tottenham, drawing with newly-promoted Leicester, somehow got it exactly right.

It's yet another hectic week in the game, and our GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.