Revealed: The numbers from a record-breaking summer transfer window as men's and women's recruitment reaches new heights

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieRevealed: The numbers from a record-breaking summer transfer window as men's and women's recruitment reaches new heightsPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersSerie ALigue 1BundesligaWSLThe summer transfer window saw a record number of transfers completed across the men's and women's games, according to a FIFA study.