Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham posts classy message to Odin Bailey after seeing ex-Birmingham City team-mate dent Wrexham's League Two title bid with stunning goal for Stockport
Jude Bellingham posted a classy message to Odin Bailey after seeing his ex-Birmingham City team-mate dent Wrexham's League Two title bid.
- Bailey scored late winner against AFC Wimbledon
- Stockport went four points clear of Wrexham
- Bellingham hailed Bailey with classy message on Insta