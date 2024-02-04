'I worked a lot on myself' - Rasmus Hojlund insists he 'always believed' he'd come good at Man Utd as he explains new guitar celebration after scoring in fourth successive game

'I worked a lot on myself' - Rasmus Hojlund insists he 'always believed' he'd come good at Man Utd as he explains new guitar celebration after scoring in fourth successive gameRichard MartinGettyManchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundWest Ham UnitedManchester United vs West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueRasmus Hojlund has insisted he was never worried during his slow start at Manchester United, having now scored for a fourth consecutive game.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHojlund scored for fourth goal in a rowHe never had self-doubt after slow startExplained origin of guitar celebration