PSG 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the 2024-25 PSG kits.

Paris Saint-Germain and Nike continue their sartorial partnership in 2024-25, with the famous Swoosh adorning the Ligue 1 club's jerseys once again.

Nike has produced more than a few memorable kits for the Parisien giants in their two-decade-plus-long link with the club, including a number of striking Air Jordan efforts.

So, what will Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery and Ousmane Dembele be wearing in 2024-25? GOAL brings you all the confirmed releases, leaks, prices and how to buy.

READ MORE | New 2024-25 football kits